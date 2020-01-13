WWE NXT UK: Takeover Blackpool II: Tyler Bate reacts to "incredible" praise from Triple H

Matty Paddock FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

WWE legends pay their respects after an incredible performance from Tyler Bate

Tyler Bate, even at the relatively tender age of 22, is already no stranger to lofty praise for his stellar in-ring performances.

The Brit Superstar once again stole the show at NXT UK: Takeover Blackpool II in England on Sunday evening, in a winning effort against Jordan Devlin.

Bate, the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion, picked up a decisive and impressive pinfall victory over the Irishman at the Empress Ballroom after a back-and-forth affair that, as always, had the WWE Universe on their feet.

Not only were those who’d paid money to attend the show left giving both Bate and Devlin a standing ovation at the end of their bout, but some significant figures from behind the curtain were also mightily impressed.

Triple H, the creator of NXT and, thus, NXT UK, applauded the combatants from above the ring, flanked by NXT General Manager and Bate’s fellow Brit, William Regal, as well as NXT UK chief Johnny Saint.

The King of Kings would, however, take his admiration for what was one of the matches of the night even further by heading to social media to praise the 22-minute encounter as “absolutely incredible.”

Bate himself was typically modest in his response to such hefty acclaim, tweeting just a single emoji in response to The Game, who has no doubt had an influential role in his career.

He would later add that the night had seen what was his first-ever win at a Takeover event.

Advertisement

Tonight was my first ever Takeover win, thank you to everyone to helping make it special 🙏🏼 — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, NXT UK: Takeover Blackpool II also saw Walter retain his NXT UK Championship with a victory over Joe Coffey.

Also read: NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Results January 11th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for TakeOver: Blackpool II