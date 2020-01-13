NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Results January 11th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for TakeOver: Blackpool II

What a night at the Empress Ballroom

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II kicked off with the first match of the night. Joseph Conners defeated A-Kid and Dave Mastiff defeated Kassius Ohno in the kickoff show. Later in the night, the NXT UK Championship would be up on the line as Walter was set to face Joe Coffey while Kay Lee Ray would face Toni Storm and Piper Niven for the UK Women's title.

Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis

A great match to start the show

Seven hit a big move right out of the gate for a near fall and Eddie hit a Razor's Edge of his own in reply. Seven hit a Superplex for another pin attempt but Dennis kicked out. Eddie hit a Razor's Edge to the outside onto a cameraman.

Seven went down after a Neckstomp Driver and Eddie picked up the win.

Result: Eddie Dennis vs. Trent Seven

Match rating: B

Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven - Triple Threat Match for the NXT UK Women's Championship

This was by far the best match of the year so far

Storm attacked Ray before the bell rang and Niven took out Ray with a dive after the champ escaped the ring. Ray dropped Niven on the apron before Niven hit a senton on both opponents at the same time.

Ray got a steel chair in the ring and used it to choke Storm but Niven took Ray out to save Toni. Niven and Storm teamed up to send Ray to the outside. Ray dived off the top rope and took the duo out shortly after.

Niven hit Storm with a powerbomb and Ray hit a senton on top of them. Niven hit the Michinoku Driver and almost got the three-count. Niven hit a destroyed Ray and Storm hit the Storm Zero but Niven broke the pin.

Storm hit a Frogsplash on Niven in the ring but Ray got the pin after taking Storm out.

Result: Kay Lee Ray def. Toni Storm & Piper Niven to retain the NXT UK Women's Championship

Match rating: A

