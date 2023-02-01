WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023: Where and how to watch?

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 is the next premium live event on the WWE schedule. It will be held for superstars on the NXT roster, which means you are guaranteed a good night of wrestling.

The first NXT premium live event of 2023 has a lot going for it. From multiple high-profile title matches to all kinds of stipulations, it promises to be a show that sets big things up for the future. The NXT Superstars will look to build on the great work their main roster counterparts have done this year.

Naturally, if you want to tune in for the show, you will want to know where and how to watch it. If you came here looking for that information, read on to get your answer.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 will air on Peacock and the WWE Network. If you live in the United States, you can watch the show on Peacock. However, if you live outside the US of A, you can tune in to the WWE Network to get your fix. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the pre-show kicking off an hour earlier.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 match card

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 has plenty of fun matchups and stipulations on offer. There are a total of six matches for fans to watch, and each of them is different to the rest.

The following is the updated match card for NXT Vengeance Day 2023 after this week's episode of NXT:

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller (Steel Cage match for the NXT Championship) Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne (Triple Threat match for the NXT Women's Championship) Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak (NXT North American Championship match) The New Day (c) vs. Chase University vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly (Fatal 4-Way tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championships) Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes (2-out-of-3-Falls match) Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match)\

All six contests have had solid builds and will look to steal the show. The champions are the favorites to retain their titles, but there is always the possibility of a shock title change or two. Elsewhere, Carmelo Hayes could be the victor of his match, leading to him making the jump into the NXT Championship picture.

