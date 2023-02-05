SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair gave us a promo for NXT Vengeance Day before we headed for the first match of the night.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (February 4, 2023): Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak - NXT North American Championship match

Lee and Dijak went at it off the bat, and the latter hit a Death Valley Driver on the outside. Dijak was in control and got some suplexes before Lee came back with a German Suplex for a near fall.

Dijak took a shining wizard kick before dodging a dive at ringside. Dijak sat Lee down in an office chair and locked him down with a broom before hitting a superkick.

The two superstars were on the ropes when Tony D'Angelo and Stacks came out and tried to interfere before Lee hit them with a moonsault. Dijak tossed Lee back into the ring before Wes hit the handspring Pele kick for the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Dijak

Grade: B+

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Fallon Henley & Kiana James - NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match

James and Carter kicked off the match, and the champs managed to isolate Kiana early on. Henley came in and was dropped with a leg drop and a splash before tagging James back in.

The champs got some big moves before Henley dodged a superplex, and Chance came in with an avalanche Hurricanrana before getting a near fall. James pushed Chance off the top rope before Henley caught Carter on the ropes.

Henley came in with the pin while James secured the ring, and they picked up the win!

Result: Fallon Henley & Kiana James def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Grade: B

Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes - 2 out of 3 Falls Match on NXT

Crews and Melo traded shots early on, and exchanged counters and slaps as the match went on. Hayes went for a dive, but Crews caught him with a dropkick. Apollo hit a senton before getting a deadlift suplex.

Melo hit a cutter and locked in a crossface. Melo got an arm trap crossface and picked up the first pin in the match.

Trick Williams came in and undid one of the covers on the turnbuckles before letting Melo know. Melo tried to Irish Whip Crews into the corner, but Apollo reversed the move.

Trick got on the apron and tried to interfere, but Dabba Kato, formerly Commander Azeez, showed up and dragged Williams down from the apron. Melo came back and hit Nothing but Net before getting the final pin.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Apollo Crews

After the match, Dabba Kato helped Crews up and hugged him before hitting a powerbomb on a chair.

Grade: B+

The New Day (c) vs. Chase U vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus - NXT Tag Team Championship match

The champs were dominating early on and sent the Pretty Deadly outside before Woods hit dives on them and took them out. Duke Hudson came in and got some big moves before tagging in Chase while the Deadly were still being manhandled.

Gallus came in and isolated Woods before Deadly came back in and continued the offense. Kingston came in and cleared the ring before getting the Boom Drop and the SOS, but the pin was broken up.

Deadly hit a double-team move on Kingston and got a near fall before Woods was tagged back in. Andre Chase was headed for a dive, but Kit Wilson took him down before taking a superplex from the professor on top of the rest of the crowd at ringside.

Hudson blocked a big suplex at ringside before being sent into the apron. Hudson was about to finish the match, but Gallus took him outside and powerbombed him through the announcers' desk.

Andre Chase came in and locked in the Figure Four leglock, but Gallus broke it up. Deadly got the Spilt Milk on Woods at ringside before Gallus came in and hit the Double Tap on Woods in the ring before picking up the win.

Result: Gallus def. The New Day, Chase U & Pretty Deadly and became the new NXT Tag Team Champions at Vengeance Day

Grade: A

We saw an analysis of the footage from Nikkita Lyons' attack in the parking lot. Many suspects were nearby, including Zoey Stark and Tiffanny Stratton, but it was unclear who attacked her.

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Toxic Attraction - NXT Women's Championship match at Vengeance Day

Perez started off strong and took both challengers down early on before Jacy came back with some big moves and took her down with a headlock. Jayne and Dolin got into the fight at ringside before Dolin pulled Jayne in the way of a baseball slide from the champ.

Dolin dropped Perez on the apron before Jayne broke the pin. Jayne and Dollin got into a fight, and Perez took the opportunity to get them in either corner for some splashes. Jayne took Roxy down and hit a knee strike before Dolin broke the pin again.

Jayne dodged the Pop Rox before the heels sent Roxy outside to bring a table. Roxanne dodged the table shot before getting the Pop Rox on Dolin at ringside. Back in the ring, Perez had Jayne on the ropes and kicked Dolin off the apron and through the table before getting the top rope Pop Rox on Jacy and picking up the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Toxic Attraction to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Grade: B+

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage match for the NXT Championship

Breakker was about to enter the cage when Waller shoved him outside, and a brawl kicked off. Breakker beat Waller down and sent him back in the cage before the door was shut and the bell was rung.

Breakker was in control early on and got some big moves before Waller came back with a DDT and a near fall. Waller got some splashes before Bron caught him and sent him into the cage wall.

Bron got a Frankensteiner for a near fall before sending Waller into the cage a few times. Waller got a low blow and a stunner for a near fall before trying to escape the ring.

Bron climbed up the cage wall and hit a superplex before taunting the challenger. Waller tried to shove him away, but Bron hit a spear before picking up the win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Grayson Waller to retain the NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance

Grade: B

Show rating: B+

We got some big title changes tonight while a former friend came out and took down Apollo Crews after his match at NXT Vengeance Day.

