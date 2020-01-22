WWE NXT Worlds Collide pre-show match announced

Kevin C. Sullivan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

WORLDS COLLIDE! KABOOM!

This Saturday, the day before WWE Royal Rumble, the worlds of NXT and NXT UK will... er... you know... meet. I think there's another name for that. Anyway, in place of the usual NXT TakeOver that is usually held before one of WWE's 'Big Four' PPVs, Worlds Collide will pit the best of the two brands in some pretty exciting matches.

While none of the NXT UK championships will be up for grabs this time around, that doesn't mean there won't be any NXT UK champions participating. Along with WALTER, who will be participating in the Imperium vs Undisputed ERA main event, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray will also be in action.

It's just been announced by WWE that Ray will be facing NXT's Mia Yim in a non-title match during the event's pre-show. Also, both their first and last names only have three letters. Fun fact. Tell your friends.

Anyone who follows my NXT Live Coverage here on SK knows that Yim is "mah fav'rit", so I'm especially looking forward to this match.

Other matches announced include a two-team reunion as #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa) join forces once again to take on a re-formed Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven), NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defending against Toni Storm, and Ilja Dragunov facing Finn Balor, in a match that will probably steal the show.

There will also be an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match, as champ Angel Garza defends against Isiah 'Swerve' Scott, Jordan Devlin, and Travis Banks in a Fatal Four-Way match - which should be a fantastic contest but I seriously doubt will actually be fatal. That would be bad.

The pre-show starts this Saturday on the WWE Network at 6:30pm ET. I'll be doing live coverage right here (RIGHT HERE! *thumbs up*) on Sportskeeda.

Are you excited for Worlds Collide this Saturday? Me too! Let's talk about it in the comments!