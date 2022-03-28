“Why would I do that” - WWE official responds to fan pitting him against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar might have brutalized Adam Pearce in the past, but the WWE official has no desire to step inside the ring with the former UFC Champion.

Adam Pearce crossed Lesnar's path in the latter half of 2021 when The Beast Incarnate decided to put his hands on Pearce and a cameraman, which led to him getting suspended and fined.

The former NWA Champion was recently suggested by a fan to take on Brock Lesnar. Amused by the question, Pearce responded by asking why he would do that.

While Pearce may have retired from the in-ring competition, he has competed in two official matches in WWE, per Cagematch. The former NWA Champion's last bout was for the RAW Tag Team Championship as he teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

However, Pearce was pinned when Strowman reluctantly tagged him in at the direction of Shane McMahon.

AEW Star Wardlow wants to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

While Adam Pearce may be reluctant to face The Beast Incarnate, AEW Star Wardlow wants a match with him should the latter show up in Tony Khan's promotion.

Here's what the Wardog had to say on NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count:

"I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW anytime he wants. That’s up there on the dream list but, my dreams in AEW, Kenny Omega is at the top, Andrade [El Idolo], PAC, I think those are the top three. In my opinion, those are three of the best in the world and I live to be challenged. You know, I like to be challenged, I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish, what I can overcome so I'd like to step in the ring with those three to really test myself." (H/T - PostWrestling)

Wardlow has been on a meteoric rise in AEW and is currently in a feud with the promotion's top villain, MJF. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar has his hands full with Roman Reigns and will face the latter in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.

