WWE Official shares important public service announcement 

WWE Superstars are globally recognizable athletes, and there have been several instances in recent years where their names have been used as part of online scams.

This includes fake Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages asking for money from fans, something that several stars have spoken out about, and at one point, it even led to Seth Rollins being attacked on a live episode of RAW.

Adam Pearce appears to have been someone dragged into a new scam earlier today since the star recently sent out the following public service announcement on Twitter, making it clear that none of the stars on the roster would be requesting money from fans of the business.

If you’ve been persuaded to give money to a purported WWE Superstar: 1. I’m very sorry. 2. Screen names with misspellings or formatted like “wwesuperstar7638291” are not the actual person. 3. I cannot remedy your situation and suggest you contact law enforcement, Pearce wrote.

It's unclear what Pearce was referring to in his tweet, but it's something that needed to be addressed and will hopefully now be tweeted around enough to ensure no other wrestling fans fall victim to these scams.

Adam Pearce is the main authority figure in WWE

Over the past few years, Adam Pearce has been seen as the main authority figure on both SmackDown and RAW. Pearce has noted several times that he answers to upper management. But he is the one who makes matches official, and more often than not, he is seen as the figurehead for the creative team behind the scenes.

Pearce has been in this role for several years and appears to have been the best option after The Authority was taken off-screen.

