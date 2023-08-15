WWE officially addresses Jey Uso quitting for the first time on RAW

Jey Uso announced that he was quitting WWE on the last SmackDown. While the star was moved from the WWE Superstars page to the Alumni page on the site, the company had not officially commented on this. Now, the company has finally addressed his quitting via Michael Cole and Wade Barrett during RAW.

Last week, during the "Hail to the Chief" segment on SmackDown, Jey Uso finally snapped after being betrayed by his brother at SummerSlam. He had enough of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa speaking, superkicking both, and taking them out.

After that, he approached his brother and then superkicked him as well. He then turned to the camera and said he was leaving The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

Tonight during WWE RAW, after a promo video played about what had happened on SummerSlam and on SmackDown with the Bloodline, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett finally addressed what was happening with the star.

Cole admitted that there was a lot of confusion regarding him. On the other hand, Barrett confirmed that he had been moved to the Alumni page and said that the star had reached his breaking point and had left.

The two did not say whether he would be coming back. At this time, it looks like, as far as WWE is officially concerned in this storyline, Jey Uso is not a part of the company.

