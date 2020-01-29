WWE officially moves NXT Superstar to RAW roster

Riddick Moss debuted on RAW after the 2020 Royal Rumble

Riddick Moss has officially joined the WWE RAW roster following his appearance on the January 27 episode with Mojo Rawley.

The 30-year-old, who has been part of the NXT system since 2014, made his RAW debut as Rawley’s ‘offensive lineman’, which means he will work alongside the former Hype Bro and attempt to help him keep hold of the 24/7 Championship.

Several NXT Superstars have appeared on RAW in recent months, including the likes of Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. However, unlike Green and Purrazzo, who remain in NXT, it appears that Moss will now feature as a permanent RAW Superstar.

As you can see below, he is listed as a member of the red brand’s roster on WWE’s official website.

Riddick Moss joins Ruby Riott and Rusev on RAW

Riddick Moss’ WWE RAW debut

With new ally Riddick Moss watching on from ringside, Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose on RAW to retain the 24/7 Championship.

R-Truth soon emerged and picked up a quick victory over Rawley, making the veteran a 34-time holder of the 24/7 Championship. Moss then confronted Truth, allowing Rawley to defeat the new Champion to regain the title.