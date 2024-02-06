WWE to officially split The Judgment Day's Tag Team Titles on SmackDown? Exploring potential angle

As things stand, The Judgment Day is one of the most successful factions in WWE right now. With Rhea Ripley leading RAW Women's Division and Damian Priest as Mr. Money in the Bank, the heal faction has everything going for them. Of course, one cannot forget that they also happen to be the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. It's a high honor, but one they could lose on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

This week's episode of SmackDown will see Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate take on DIY for the right to become the No.1 Contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. However, knowing The Judgment Day, they will likely do everything they can to ensure the match does not go well. But, there is a chance that this could backfire on them and come with severe consequences.

One of the consequences of their actions could see RAW and SmackDown tag belts returning to the fold. Assuming the heel faction interferes, RAW and SmackDown GMs Adam Pierce and Nick Aldis could decide to punish Priest and Balor by forcing them to defend their titles in back-to-back matches or a Triple Threat.

According to the current plans, the winner would challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber Perth. That said, one cannot put it past WWE to change plans and instead have the title match on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. However, this is admittedly mere speculation at this point. The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what transpires this Friday.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley will defend her title at Elimination Chamber

Assuming all goes well this Friday, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their titles against DIY or the pairing of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at the upcoming premium live event. In that case, they won't be the only members of The Judgment Day with a title match in Perth, Australia.

Returning home to the Land Down Under, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Title at the Elimination Chamber later this month. Following another confrontation on RAW with Nia Jax, Adam Pierce confirmed that the two will get their hands on each other 17 days from now.

It certainly will be a clash of titans, as two of the most dominant superstars in the Women's Division go head-to-head. The WWE Universe in Australia is in for a treat.

Who do you think will come out on top at Elimination Chamber Perth? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!

