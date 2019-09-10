Opinion: Will recent Chris Jericho meme drive the World Champion away from AEW?

Could Jericho's latest phrase drive him away from the company?

A little bit of bubbly

Chris Jericho has become well-known for his catchphrases over the years, the likes of "You Stupid Idiot" "You Just Made The List" and even "The Gift of Jericho, drink it in man," but his most recent catchphrase has gone viral after his post-match interview at All Out saw him shout "a little bit of bubbly" as he spotted the champagne backstage.

The phrase has become a meme that has seemingly gone viral over the past few days with videos like the one below popping up all over Youtube.

The List was the reason Chris Jericho didn't return to WWE

Despite it becoming one of the most popular catchphrases in WWE at the time, Jericho revealed earlier this year that "The List" was the reason that he didn't return to WWE.

“When it comes to The List, I know it was a huge success but I'll never do it again. Whether I ever work with WWE or not. It's probably one of the reasons I didn't go back there because The List was a product of its time. In 2016-17, it was so organic. If I was still doing that no, it would be very cliche and a little bit boring.”

Will this meme drive Jericho away from AEW?

In the most recent edition of Dropkick DiSKussions, the topic of Jericho's future was brought into the conversation and Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda believes that unlike "The List" which gained him a lot of popularity in WWE, this new viral sensation could drive Jericho out of AEW instead.

"I don't think it's ever going to reach the heights of "The List" as amazing as it is. The list for me, I always say it, ever since that combination of "The List" storyline happened, yet again controversial statement here but I think that segment Festival of Friendship was one of the best segments in wrestling in the last ten years."

"I do think that the Bubbly thing seems like a happy accident and it may well chase him away you never know but it seems like he's just going with the flow just now and he's definitely happy to take it in his stride and man the amount of traction he's getting, I don't think he's leaving."

Do you think this new viral sensation will drive Chris Jericho away from AEW? Have your say in the comments section below...