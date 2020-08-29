WWE Payback 2020: 5 possible betrayals - Alexa Bliss finally snaps, The Hurt Business gets a new member?

WWE Payback 2020 is one of the most unpredictable pay-per-views of the year so far, with many of the matches on the six-match card featuring possible interferences and/or betrayals.

The main event of WWE Payback 2020 will see the returning Roman Reigns face Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match.

Only one other singles title will be on the line at WWE Payback 2020, with Apollo Crews defending his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley, while Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will challenge Bayley and Sasha Banks for the Women’s Tag Team titles.

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton, King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle and Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy have also been announced for WWE Payback 2020.

With so many storyline twists and turns potentially on the horizon, let’s take a look at five betrayals that could take place at the WWE Payback 2020 pay-per-view.

#5 Cedric Alexander betrays Apollo Crews at WWE Payback 2020

Even though MVP already has Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as members of The Hurt Business, the former United States Champion has made it his mission to add Cedric Alexander to the group over the last few months.

Advertisement

So far, Alexander has refused to listen to any of MVP’s offers, and he has continued to join forces with his tag team partner, Ricochet, as well as Mustafa Ali and Apollo Crews, to take on The Hurt Business in various matches on WWE RAW.

The United States Championship match between Crews and Lashley at WWE Payback 2020 is one of the most difficult to predict on the show.

Yes, this whole Crews vs. MVP storyline has felt like a set-up for Lashley to win the United States Championship further down the line, but is it too early to take the title away from Crews?

Lashley and Benjamin were banned from ringside when MVP challenged for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. However, that will not be the case at WWE Payback 2020 when Lashley faces Crews, which opens up the possibility of Alexander & Co. getting involved to try to help the current Champion.

If that does happen, perhaps we could see a swerve in this storyline with Alexander finally accepting MVP’s offer by costing Crews the title at WWE Payback 2020.