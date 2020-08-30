Welcome to the WWE Payback 2020 Preview! It's going to be an interesting PPV with it occurring just a week after SummerSlam. The pre-show will feature Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott against The IIconics.

#7. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman - No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship at Payback 2020

Who's going to walk out the winner?

The Payback 2020 main event is quite the match-up for multiple reasons. Not only does it feature three of SmackDown's undisputed top stars, but it also is the first match of its sorts in a long time where there's no clear indication of a pure babyface.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman at SummerSlam to capture the Universal Championship just a week before Payback 2020. However, Roman Reigns would play spoilsport as he returned for the first time in over five months to assault The Fiend and Braun Strowman and make his presence known.

As mentioned, there hasn't been much time to build to Payback 2020, so the SmackDown episode featured Producer Adam Pearce trying to get all three men to sign their contracts.

Getting Bray Wyatt's signature was easy after Pearce appeared as a postman on the Firefly Fun House. Getting Braun Strowman's signature was a little harder as Drew Gulak tried to frame him for a chair shot to the back of The Monster Among Men. After taking care of Gulak, Pearce got the signature.

As for Roman Reigns, Pearce had to wait until the end, after which it was revealed that Paul Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman will likely make his presence known at Payback 2020. However, it's going to be a chaotic match - one with a lot of physicality and intensity. Roman Reigns knows how to bring that intensity and it's likely going to result in him walking out as the Universal Champion at Payback 2020.