WWE Payback 2023: Full match-card predictions 

Following the conclusion of WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer, the focus now shifts toward the company's next premium live event, Payback 2023.

The event is scheduled to emanate live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 2, 2023. The Stamford-based promotion is not currently advertising Roman Reigns for the event. Nonetheless, fans should expect the company to build a stacked card for the event.

On that note, let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for the upcoming event.

#6. Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Payback 2023

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Chad Gable become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The Alpha Academy member defeated Matt Riddle, Ricochet, and Tommaso Ciampa in a Fatal Four Way Match.

While WWE is yet to announce the date and venue for the aforementioned clash, the Stamford-based promotion could save the encounter for Payback 2023. Master Gable could lock horns with The Ring General in a mouthwatering encounter at the upcoming PLE.

#5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship

As you may know, Raquel Rodriguez was rumored to clash with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, the high-profile encounter failed to materialize at the PLE.

Nonetheless, both Raquel and Ripley have some unfinished business between them, and the two seem destined to collide with each other inside the WWE ring. Fans should expect WWE to finally book the long-awaited encounter for September 2nd.

#4. IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's Champion last Saturday at SummerSlam.

Given that The Genius of the SKY cashed in her briefcase on Bianca Belair, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE decides to reignite their rivalry in the coming days. The EST of WWE could demand a rematch against SKY, resulting in WWE pitting the two against each other at Payback 2023.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes reigned supreme over Brock Lesnar in a singles contest at SummerSlam 2023. With that, his ongoing feud against The Beast Incarnate reached its end at the PLE.

Rhodes and Rollins were then confronted by The Judgment Day on the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW. Given how things unfolded, it seems the company is planning a feud between The American Nightmare and the heel stable.

While Dominik already had a feud against Rhodes, Damian Priest is currently focused on Rollins. Hence, WWE could book a dream match between Finn Balor and The American Nightmare at Payback.

#2. Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso at WWE Payback 2023

In a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso interfered in the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam to cost his twin brother, Jey Uso, the win. Jimmy turned on Main Event Jey to help Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Given the recent turn of events, a potential feud between the two brothers could be in the cards in the coming days. Fans should expect their rivalry to lead to a potential 'brother vs. brother' grudge match at Payback 2023.

#1. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam. However, things didn't turn out well for The Visionary on the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW, where he was laid out by Shinsuke Nakamura.

For those unaware, Rollins joined forces with Cody Rhodes and Nakamura to take on The Judgment Day on the latest episode of the red brand. While the babyfaces managed to win the encounter, The King of Strong Style turned on Rollins following their victory.

Given that, it seems Nakamura is next in line to challenge Rollins for the title. Fans can expect a fierce rivalry between the two in the coming days, leading to a potential match at Payback 2023.

Are you excited about WWE Payback 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

