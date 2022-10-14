"Wish she was back with us" - WWE Personality wants to work with Renee Paquette again

WWE personality Kayla Braxton has stated that she would love for Renee Paquette to work with the company again.

Before debuting at AEW, Renee worked as Renee Young in WWE from 2012 until 2020. She cited the completion of goals as the reason for her departure. While working with WWE, she performed a number of duties including commentary for the main roster and NXT, backstage interviewing, and hosting out-of-the-ring content.

Kayla Braxton herself has been with the WWE since 2016 and has shouldered some duties similar to Renee during her run. Recently, the host of WWE's The Bump took to social media to express her fondness for Renee.

"Not gonna lie - wish she was back with us, but super pumped for this woman and all she’s got going on. Congrats, @ReneePaquette, you bad ass, you!" she tweeted.

Since leaving WWE, Renee has continued her media work with her The Sessions podcast, featuring some of wrestling's biggest names. She also hosts a podcast alongside former UFC Champion Meisha Tate.

Renee Paquette responded to Kayla Braxton

Though she now works for a rival promotion, Renee Paquette had no issue replying to Braxton for her kind words.

She told Kalya that she loves seeing her hold down the fort and praised WWE's crew.

"Thanks KB!!! Love seeing you hold things down at WWE. You guys got a solid crew! see you at the Colleen Hoover book club meet ups [sic]," she replied.

Kayla Braxton currently hosts WWE's The Bump, but spoke about some duties she wanted to undertake at the upcoming WrestleMania: Hollywood. You can read more about it by clicking right here.

What did you think of Braxton's comments? Do you think Renee Paquette will ever return to WWE? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

