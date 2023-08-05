Earlier today, it was revealed that the commentary teams on both WWE RAW and SmackDown will be shaken up again.

From August 11, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will take over the seats behind the announce table on RAW, while Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick will head to SmackDown.

Cole will also remain on SmackDown and cover both shows for the foreseeable future, making it a three-person team on the blue brand. This is an interesting move by the promotion but potentially one to cover the fact that Corey Graves will have to take leave from WWE in the coming months.

Graves' wife Carmella is six months pregnant and set to give birth to their first child in November. Much like Seth Rollins when Becky Lynch gave birth back in December 2020, Graves will be handed paternity leave by the company which can last anywhere between a month and two months.

It's unclear when Graves will take his time off, but Michael Cole and Kevin Patrick will be able to cover for him on SmackDown as a two-person team without the company being forced to make any major changes.

Do you think the shakeup will be effective? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here