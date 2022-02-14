WWE planning a major swerve for Goldberg vs Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber?

In a few days, Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber. The match, which was originally set to take place at WrestleMania 36, will now happen in Saudi Arabia on the road to WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief has had a spectacular run with the title, with his reign exceeding 500 days. Will Goldberg be the one to break Roman Reigns' streak where stars like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and John Cena failed?

Though it is doubtful that WWE will have Reigns lose the title before his big match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, there is a big possibility that the company is planning a swerve.

Brock Lesnar will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship along with four other men inside the Elimination Chamber. Lesnar lost the WWE championship to Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, so it would be unlikely for him to take two straight losses before WrestleMania 38.

If Brock Lesnar wins the championship at the Elimination Chamber, then he could cost Roman Reigns the Universal title.

Dave Meltzer in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter talks about Brock Lesnar's Elimination Chamber match:

''The idea of Lesnar losing two straight PPV singles matches (even with the Rumble win) leading to the Roman Reigns match is hard to imagine. And the Chamber doesn’t give you DQ finishes or outside interference to weasel your way out of it.''

Idea for Brock Lesnar to cost Roman Reigns his title?

Dave Meltzer also stated that Goldberg winning the title in his last match on his current contract doesn't make sense.

However, if WWE has offered him a new deal, then it is possible that they might make him the champion as an added incentive to re-sign.

''Reigns will defend the Universal title against Bill Goldberg. It is the last match of Goldberg’s contract and him ending Reigns’ long reign before Mania doesn’t appear to make sense. But there is still the idea of Lesnar winning the WWE title, costing Reigns the Universal, and Reigns beating Lesnar for the WWE title at Mania while Goldberg loses to Lashley or Rollins,'' said Meltzer

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble and earned the right to challenge a champion at WrestleMania. So it would make more sense if Lesnar walks into the grandest stage of them all as a challenger instead of the champion. But anything is possible in the world of WWE.

Do you agree with WWE's potential booking of the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns feud?

Also Read Article Continues below

Let us know in the comments below.

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Should Goldberg win the Universal title again? Yes No 4 votes so far