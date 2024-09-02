WWE PLE schedule: Which 5 premium live events are left in 2024? Potential announcement disclosed

WWE is on a hot streak with its run of successful premium live events. This past weekend was no different with two highly entertaining PLEs: Bash in Berlin and NXT No Mercy.

With only four months left in 2024, fans are curious about how many more premium live events are left on the calendar before the year comes to a close. In total, there are expected to be five more PLEs, including three major main roster events that have already been announced.

WWE Bad Blood is set to return for the first time since 2004 and will take place on October 5 from Atlanta, Georgia. The next main roster PLE will be Crown Jewel, scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will be followed by a return to Vancouver, Canada for Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30.

As for NXT's Premium Live Events, NXT Halloween Havoc is set for October 27 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Another NXT show is expected to be announced soon, most likely NXT Deadline, which typically takes place in December.

Gunther subtly reveals the main event of WWE Bad Blood

Bash in Berlin was one of the rare occasions where the Undisputed WWE Championship was not featured in the main event of the show. Instead, it was the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Randy Orton, in which The Ring General reigned supreme.

In an interview after the show, Gunther was asked about this and how the decision was made about who closes the show. Gunther said that irrespective of who does it, both he and the current Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes were on the same side playing for the same team. He said that it was fitting for him to close the show in Germany and confidently said that Rhodes will be the one closing the next PLE, Bad Blood, as it takes place in Rhodes' hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

"Of course, we're competitors but we still play for the same team on the other hand, and I think today was very fitting that I was the one walking out last. I guess Bad Blood, that's in Georgia. I think that's very fitting that Cody will be there last. So yeah, we will see, obviously, competitors, on the other hand, teammates, and whatever fits the occasion best," Gunther said. [4:43 - 5:07]

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Cody Rhodes moving forward.

