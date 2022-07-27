WWE reportedly schedules event same day as AEW All Out

WWE has reportedly scheduled a premium live event for September 4th, the same day as AEW All Out.

The promotion will host its first stadium show in the UK in over 30 years on Saturday, September 3rd. Clash at the Castle will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The last time WWE held a major event in a UK stadium was SummerSlam 1992 at the original Wembley Stadium. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are currently feuding to determine which Superstar will get a title shot at Clash at the Castle.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the promotion is also planning another show for that weekend. Thurston has reported that NXT will have its next premium live event the day after Clash at the Castle. It happens to be the same day as AEW's All out event.

The NXT premium live event in September will air on the Peacock streaming service and will be held at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. As of now, it is unknown if the two special events will air at the same time or if the NXT event will take place earlier.

WWE & AEW have gone head-to-head in the past

Last October during the MLB Playoffs, the two promotions were locked in a war for viewers on a Friday night. SmackDown switched from the Fox Network to their sister FS1 channel due to a baseball game. The show was a special two-and-a-half hour edition of the blue brand and the extra thirty-minutes occurred during AEW Rampage on TNT.

While SmackDown brought in more viewers, the ratings in the key 18-49 demographic were remarkably close. Brandon Thurston reported that SmackDown eked out a victory in the demo by just one thousand viewers.

