WWE could be preparing for a new Tribal Chief to take over The Bloodline

The Tribal Chief storyline started out with Roman Reigns battling Jey Uso and forcing his cousin to acknowledge him throughout a brutal WWE feud.

It appears that after several years of standing loyally by his side, it has once again come down to Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn told Jey that he acknowledges him, which comes a few weeks after Logan Paul commented that Jey Uso was The Tribal Chief.

From Logan Paul saying "The Tribal Chief Jey uso" to now Sami Zayn saying "I acknowledge you".

WWE could have been planting seeds for Jey Uso to be the man to oust Roman Reigns from the very beginning since he was the first man to acknowledge Reigns, stand by his side, and help him build The Bloodline.

Jey noted that he didn't know if he was going to return to The Bloodline, and if he didn't, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy were his brothers, which would make it a much easier choice for both men to take sides in a bitter struggle between the family if they had to.

If Cody Rhodes is able to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and The Tribal Chief has no Championships to back up his claim to be the best, then it could be much easier for Uso to split The Bloodline.

Tribal Chief Jey Uso could be the plan following Roman Reigns' match at WWE WrestleMania

Jey Uso is a problem for The Bloodline at the moment, and Roman Reigns is aware that he can't trust his cousin anymore. Still, it could be Jey who could cost him his Championships at WrestleMania since he won't be at the Elimination Chamber.

This would lead to a huge split in The Bloodline, where the two men could set up a match to determine who the true leader of the family is, especially since Jey Uso has been the one at every WWE event in recent years whilst Reigns has worked a part-time schedule.

Do you think the WWE power struggle will come down to Jey Uso and Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

