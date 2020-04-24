WWE provides injury update on top NXT Champion

He was attacked during the main event

This week's NXT had its fair share of drama as the main event of the night was changed twice. The original plan was to have Velveteen Dream square off against Finn Balor but the former NXT Champion went missing before the show kicked off.

It was then decided that Dream would join forces with NXT North American Champion, Keith Lee, to take on Adam Cole and Roderick Strong but Damian Priest had other plans.

He attacked The Limitless One from behind just as the match kicked off, leaving him unable to compete. Now, WWE has issued an update on the NXT North American Champion and has revealed that he suffered a bruised larynx.

Lee was scheduled to face Priest next week on NXT with the North American Championship on the line. WWE has confirmed that they are monitoring The Limitless One and he will only be cleared to compete once the symptoms have subsided. This has put a cloud over next week's title match.

Get the latest on @RealKeithLee ’s status after a nightstick attack by @ArcherOfInfamy as well as an update on @TonyNese in the Cruiserweight Title Tournament! All in this week’s #WWENXT Injury Report. pic.twitter.com/UQs9BBCUem — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 23, 2020

The North American Champion responded to the report and suggested that he is not in a good mood.

As mentioned above, there were a lot of swerves in the main event of this week's NXT. After Lee was forced to leave, Velveteen Dream found a surprising ally in the form of Dexter Lumis, who leveled the playing field and helped His Purple Highness pin NXT Champion, Adam Cole.

While Lee has reassured the fans he will be ready, it remains to be seen if The Limitless One will be fully fit.