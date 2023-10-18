WWE to pull the plug on Cristiano Ronaldo's rumored debut at Crown Jewel 2023? Recent events might escalate decision

On the 20th of September, 2023, reports of Cristiano Ronaldo appearing at Crown Jewel started doing the rounds. These reports suggested WWE was working on a deal to get the Al-Nassr player at the Premium Live Event in Riyadh. However, his appearance at Crown Jewel might not happen due to the backlash he is facing.

Since the last few days, the Portuguese player has been on the receiving end of backlash on social media. On 19th September 2023, Ronaldo was in Iran to play an AFC Champions League game against Persepolis FC. Before the match, several fans greeted Ronaldo with enthusiasm.

Among these fans was a painter named Fatima Hamini, who created paintings using her feet due to a disability. Upon meeting Ronaldo, Hamini gifted Ronaldo a painting she made of him. Touched by the girl's gesture, the Al-Nassr forward embraced Hamini and gave her a peck on the forehead.

But this act of kindness from the player has reportedly stirred controversy in Iran. As per reports, Ronaldo's gesture towards the woman is considered Adultery in the country. Multiple outlets in Iran also suggest that the star forward has been sentenced to 99 lashes due to his actions.

However, the Iranian government authorities have denied these claims since they became viral. In a detailed tweet, authorities from the West Asian country claimed Ronaldo was received well during his visit to Iran, and Iranian people viewed Ronaldo's meeting with Fatima Hamini positively.

Cristiano Ronaldo's connection with WWE

Over the years, WWE has had several famous names associated with them. However, given the numbers and popularity, Cristiano Ronaldo might be the most prestigious star. In 2009, the Stamford-based promotion held SmackDown and ECW live events in Madrid, Spain.

WWE held these events to boost its popularity in Europe. Naturally, several massive superstars traveled to perform for the Spanish crowd. One such WWE Superstar who made the trip to Spain was Rey Mysterio. The 49-year-old was invited to the training ground of Real Madrid during his visit.

Upon his visit to the training ground of the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners, Mysterio met several players like Raul and Kaka, to name a few. However, the luchador's most significant meeting was with Cristiano Ronaldo. Mysterio and Ronaldo posed for photos, which made the headlines.

After meeting Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates, Rey Mysterio said it was an honor to meet them. While Ronaldo's meeting with Mysterio made fans excited back then, one can only imagine the reaction CR7 would get if he appeared at WWE Crown Jewel in 2023.

