WWE to push Natalya to create history again and challenge TNA legend? Exploring why it must happen

WWE Superstar Natalya has tweeted that she wants to face the legendary Gail Kim, calling it one of her dream matches and referring to Kim as a pioneer of women's wrestling.

Gail Kim is semi-retired from in-ring competition and is a producer in TNA Wrestling. WWE should do everything possible to arrange one final match for Kim, and Natalya could be the perfect opponent.

Kim had two previous stints with the Stamford-based company and even held the Women's Championship. However, she was never utilized to her full potential. She then moved to TNA and became a massive star, establishing herself as one of the best in-ring performers in the world.

Given the promotion's current working relationship with TNA, the creative needs to ensure this potential match with Gail Kim materializes. Natalya, already a legend and multiple-time women's champion, would be the perfect match for Kim.

Gail Kim was recently spotted at a major WWE event

NXT Battleground took place last week at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Trick Williams retained his NXT Championship against Ethan Page in the main event of the night.

In another high-profile matchup, Roxanne Perez successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against the TNA Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace. Gail Kim was shockingly spotted ringside during the match, presumably to support her fellow TNA star.

Check out Gail Kim's picture from the show below:

Despite a valiant effort, Roxanne ultimately retained her title. However, the presentation of Jordynne Grace in WWE so far indicates that their current working relationship with TNA is working wonders and could be expected to continue in the future.

