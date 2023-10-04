WWE is not pushing Damian Priest as much as they did before, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter believes WWE was not highlighting Money in the Bank briefcase holder Damian Priest as much as they did before.

The Archer of Infamy climbed up the ladder and unhooked the MITB contract earlier this year. Since then, he has teased cashing it in several times on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. However, of late, Damian Priest has been more prominently featured in the tag team division, where he currently holds the Undisputed Tag Team Titles with his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor.

The duo will also put their titles on the line against the unlikely team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023 this Saturday night. While the Judgment Day member seems to be doing well for himself, Bill Apter is slightly concerned.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated that Priest wasn't being presented at the same level as he was earlier.

"I don't think they are playing him (Damian Priest) as much as they did before," said Bill Apter. [3:55 - 3:58]

Vince Russo wants to see Damian Priest turn babyface in WWE

A couple of weeks back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about how much The Archer of Infamy had as a babyface and urged WWE to protect him. The former WCW writer also expressed his desire to see WWE turn Damian Priest into a fan-favorite following his current run as part of the Judgment Day on RAW.

"In that opening segment bro, all four babyfaces wind up pinballing... Priest. Bro, they need to protect Priest more. I don't, he looks like a star, he dresses like a star. I think after a heel run, he could be a huge babyface if booked correctly. They gotta start protecting this guy more bro," said Vince Russo.

It'll be interesting to see if the global juggernaut takes the leap of faith and pushes Priest as the kind of babyface Vince Russo wants him to be.

