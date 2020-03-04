WWE ratings update: Viewership figures in for RAW as Randy Orton attacks Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix struck first on RAW but was left laying by Randy Orton

It's WrestleMania season in WWE and, as is so often the case, the company is hitting some of its best form at what is the most crucial part of their calendar.

While there's obviously never an intention to create bad content at any time, there's little doubting that WWE subconsciously ups their game ahead of Mania.

That was certainly this week, with another stellar edition of Monday Night RAW in the books; the crowd in Brooklyn, New York being treated to an excellent night of action, including the crowning of new Tag Team Champions in the Street Profits.

Arguably, though, the most talked-about part of RAW's programming is the simmering rivalry between the insidious Randy Orton and Edge. Orton took things to another level this week by nailing Beth Phoenix, Edge's wife, with a devastating RKO. While it was a heinous act from Orton's character, it undoubtedly made for fantastic television.

That appears to have been reflected in this week's RAW viewership figures, too. The initial averages are in and, although there is nothing too spectacular to report, it's worth noting that there was a slight increase, with the episode drawing 2.26 million viewers, up from last week's 2.21 million. Again, it's not earth-shattering, but it's evidence that RAW is capable of holding its audience.

That fact was evidence in relation to this episode specifically, too; with the promise of Phoenix's appearance - and the inevitability of a confrontation with Orton - RAW's third and final hour stayed steady at 2.11 million.

Purely for context, however, it may be worth noting that the episodes for this week in the last two years have drawn higher average numbers at 2.783 million (2019) and 3.099 million (2018).

Advertisement

Figures, as ever, courtesy of ShowBuzzDaily.