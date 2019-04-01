WWE Raw (1st April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night Raw

With just six days left for WrestleMania 35, tonight's RAW promises to be a thrilling one

Ahead of their much anticipated Triple Threat match, the RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will team-up with Becky Lynch and the newly crowned SmackDown Live Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to face-off against the Riott Squad.

But there's an interesting stipulation to this six-woman tag-team match. Should any of the participants of the WrestleMania 35 main event turn on their team, they will be removed from the match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

With the stakes high it will be interesting to see how this match will unfold!

Kurt Angle's farewell tour has been on a roll and the WWE Universe was denied their dream match between the Olympic Gold medallist and AJ Styles. But this week, in what is a WrestleMania worthy match, Angle will square off against the Master Of The 619, Rey Mysterio.

Will Angle's final match on RAW prove to be a classic or will a certain Lone Wolf throw a spanner into the works?

Ahead of his No Holds Barred match with Triple H, Batista returns to RAW to address the WWE Universe and respond to The Game. Will, we finally get to see these two former friends have a face-to-face confrontation or will Batista put in more demands. Well, we will have to wait and watch.

NXT's resurgent tag-team of Aleister Black and Ricochet have scored wins over The Revival and have finally got their deserved shot at the RAW tag-team championships. Will the NXT recruits score a major upset and head into NXT Takeover: New York as new tag-team champs or will Dawson and Wilder show why they are the Top Guys.

And finally, The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, returns to confront the Beastslayer, Seth Rollins, ahead of their Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 35. The last time these two faced off, Lesnar delivered multiple F5s to the No.1 contender.

Will the WWE Universe witness a beatdown, or will Rollins show us why he is the man to burn Suplex City to its foundations.

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Day and Date: Monday, April 1st, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 2nd April.

You can catch all the Live Updates from this week's RAW right here at Sportskeeda!

