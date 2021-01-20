WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Alexa Bliss’ big moment, major split teased on the show (Jan 18th, 2021)

This week’s episode of WWE RAW was average at best. There were very few good parts on the show, and they were limited to one good match and the main event. On the brighter side, Randy Orton returned with a face mask after Alexa Bliss attacked him with a fireball last week. Overall, the show struggled to maintain its momentum throughout its duration.

In this article, we will take a quick look at Superstars who impressed on WWE RAW this week, and those who didn’t, So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss deserves to challenge for the title

Alexa Bliss has been nothing short of brilliant ever since she turned heel and joined forces with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. She is also the kind of performer who would not let anyone overshine her presence, and it shows. Last night, she finally got a chance to prove her mettle inside the ring once again, and Bliss made the best use of that opportunity.

She locked horns with none other than WWE RAW Women’s Champion, Asuka. Both Superstars engaged in a promising battle that saw them put up an equal fight. Mid-way into the match, the lights went off, and Bliss returned to the ring in her gimmick that’s inspired by The Fiend. It is worth noting that she is doing very well in keeping The Fiend’s presence felt on the show despite Bray Wyatt’s absence.

Back to the match, Bliss relied on the ‘horror elements’ of her gimmick that took Asuka by surprise. The latter put up a good fight, but she was outsmarted by Bliss at ever step of the way. After an exciting match, Bliss picked a dominant victory by pinning the WWE RAW Women’s Champion in the main event.

Alexa Bliss deserves a lot of credit for making her persona exciting, and at this point, she has even surpassed The Fiend when it comes to nailing a supernatural gimmick. Now that she has pinned the champion, it is expected that Bliss will soon a receive a title shot against Asuka on WWE RAW, something that she thoroughly deserves.

During the episode, Bliss also declared her entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble this year. There is a chance that this WWE RAW Superstar will walk out of the pay-per-view with a huge victory in the Royal Rumble match. Even if she doesn’t, it would be fairly easy to push her into the title picture on the Red brand as we inch closer to WrestleMania.