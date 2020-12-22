WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed - Big heel turn teased on the show, interesting development in world title picture (Dec 21st, 2020)

WWE RAW after TLC had its fair share of hits and misses. We saw two Superstars – Angel Garza and Alexa Bliss – make their return on the show. Additionally, Charlotte Flair and Asuka played their cards well to establish themselves as dominant tag team champions on the Red brand. Overall, it was an interesting show that teased the beginning of multiple new storylines.

In this article, we will take a look at WWE Superstars who impressed us on RAW and those who didn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Sheamus

Sheamus is inching closer towards his WWE world title opportunity

Over the last few weeks, we have seen Sheamus and Drew McIntyre come quite close in WWE due to the long-standing history between the two Superstars. However, the narration has simultaneously made it clear that Sheamus has always betrayed his friends and could do that again. In fact, we even saw him engage in a backstage brawl. However, that turned out to be a friendly spat between two friends.

This week on WWE RAW, Sheamus teamed up with Drew McIntrye and Keith Lee to take on AJ Styles, Miz, and John Morrison in a six-man tag team Holiday Street Fight. Earlier in the show, Miz invited Styles to his talk show and both Superstars blamed each other for not winning the WWE Championship at TLC on Sunday. Soon their chit-chat was interrupted by McIntyre who brought Lee and Sheamus along with him.

Immediately after that all the six Superstars started brawling during which Lee accidentally ended up hitting Sheamus. The latter was angry and wouldn’t let the matter rest even when they were backstage. McIntyre had to interfere between both the Superstars and tried to keep them on the same page until the match. Finally, all the above-mentioned Superstars locked horns in a highly-entertaining match that accounted for the main event of WWE RAW.

Sheamus emerged as one of the best performers in a match that featured the likes of McIntyre and Styles. He was dominant inside the ring and even ended up taking a lot of punishment. Overall, the manner in which he carried the ongoing narration about his conflicting character inside the ring earned him a spot at the top of our list today.

In the end, there was a spot when Sheamus tagged himself in when McIntyre was inside the ring. Lee also did the same thing and then pinned Miz to win the match for his team. When the three Superstars were celebrating, Sheamus hit Lee with a Brogue kick and got into an argument with McIntyre as the screen faded to black. It appears that we could soon see him go after McIntyre and his WWE Championship and hopefully, we will see this feud turn into something compelling ahead of Royal Rumble 2021.