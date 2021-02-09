WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Elimination Chamber match confirmed, champion loses Table Match (Feb 8th, 2021)

This week’s WWE RAW did better than we expected. There were a few matches that took us by surprise tonight. On the flip side, some bouts boasted of several jaw-dropping spots on the Red brand. Overall, the show was decent, and it successfully set the momentum for the upcoming pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber 2021.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW this week and those who did not. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is staring at a huge challenge

Drew McIntyre is carrying WWE RAW, which is a huge statement considering the recent run of the three-hour long show on Monday Nights. This week, he faced Randy Orton in the show's main event, and it was a battle that we have already seen in the past. In fact, their rivalry was the biggest storyline on the Red brand for the most part of 2020.

This week, we saw these two Superstars come face to face once again. It would be fair to say that the fans were not expecting a lot from the main event, but both McIntyre and Orton worked hard to make their in-ring battle look fresh. The two Superstars intended to kickstart the match on a dominant note as they both attempted to go for their finishers as soon as the bell rang on WWE RAW.

Following that, we saw McIntyre exert his dominance by overpowering his opponent. He was quick to read Orton’s intended moves and successfully countered most of them. However, their match was interrupted after Sheamus walked out and the brief distraction allowed Orton to gain complete control over the match on WWE RAW.

He continued to brutalize the champion, dragging him all around the ring. Both Orton and McIntyre channeled their aggression throughout their encounter until the latter eventually gained the upper hand. He was close to winning the match. Unfortunately, Sheamus’ interference led to the match ending in disqualification which was also the only questionable spot in the main event of WWE RAW. Despite the abrupt ending, McIntyre stood tall over both Sheamus and Orton.

Drew McIntyre looked strong inside the ring and almost as brutal as he used to appear when he was a heel. Following his performance on WWE RAW, McIntyre looks ready for Elimination Chamber. At the pay-per-view, he will defend his title against five former WWE Champions - Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Sheamus, and The Miz.