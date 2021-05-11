WWE RAW: 2 superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Randy Orton’s devastating RKOs, 3-time world champion brutalized by returning superstar (May 10th, 2021)

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania Backlash accounted for a decent show. The Red brand teased possible feuds that could start following the pay-per-view. Things got heated up between the top superstars who will compete in the high-stakes matches at the upcoming event. There was also a fair share of disappointing segments and performances on Monday Night RAW.

In this article, we will look at the superstars who flopped on WWE RAW and those who were impressed.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Randy Orton

Randy Orton was the best performer on WWE RAW this week

This week’s episode of WWE RAW featured an eight-man tag team match. Randy Orton and Riddle teamed up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to take on AJ Styles, Omos, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker. It was an action-packed encounter that ended with Orton’s team picking up a big victory. The match also added to the dominance of Orton and Riddle’s tag team.

All eight superstars seemed determined to brutalize opponents right from the start. The tension between AJ Styles, Omos, and The New Day was evident, and it appears that their rivalry will continue on WWE RAW. Elias and Ryker had an excellent opportunity to showcase their potential, and they were impressive too.

However, Randy Orton still managed to steal the show with his performance tonight. He was entirely focused on winning and easily dominated everyone inside the ring. Orton also had a brief altercation with AJ Styles, and their chemistry was impeccable. Their in-ring exchange teased a plausible feud on WWE RAW between their respective teams.

In the closing moments of the match, Orton hit a devastating RKO and pinned Elias for the victory. Soon after that, Kingston and Woods entered the ring top to celebrate with R-K-Bro. However, Orton had other plans. He hit both New Day members with an RKO while Riddle stood there in shock. The Viper confirmed that he still prefers ending careers on WWE RAW.

The WWE Universe has a lot of expectations from Randy Orton and his current run alongside Riddle. Fans are hoping to see an interesting story unfold on the Red brand, and The Viper is doing well in keeping us engaged in the narration. It will be exciting to see how this new tag team will fight to the top of the division on WWE RAW.

