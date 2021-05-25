WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Top babyface in epic battle, former Champion surprisingly uses Randy Orton’s RKO (May 24th, 2021)

WWE RAW delivered a decent show this week. We saw a couple of great matches tonight. Nikki Cross returned to defeat Rhea Ripley in a 'Beat the Clock' match. Additionally, Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to win a shot at Ripley's RAW Women's Championship at Hell In A Cell.

We also saw Ricochet make a return on the Red brand. The Resident Superhero of WWE attacked Sheamus after the United States Champion's match against Humberto Carrillo. In another shocking result, Jaxson Ryker pinned AJ Styles in the middle of the ring.

In this article, we will take a look at superstars who flopped on WWE RAW this week and those who didn't.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

This match looks exciting on paper

The episode of WWE RAW kickstarted with MVP and Bobby Lashley addressing the latter’s loss against Kofi Kingston last week. They were interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who was followed to the ring by The New Day. McIntyre argued that he still deserves a shot at the WWE Championship. At the same time, Kingston stated that The Scottish Warrior has already received countless opportunities, and it is now time for someone else to get a chance.

McIntyre then insinuated that Kingston only pinned Lashley because of his help, whereas The New Day member said he never asked for outside interference. Their heated argument led to Adam Pearce confirming a match between McIntyre and Kingston on WWE RAW, the winner of which would challenge Bobby Lashley for the title at Hell In A Cell.

Following that, Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston faced each other in an epic opening match to start the show on a great note. Both superstars relied on their respective strengths. McIntyre bulldozed Kingston around the ring while the latter used his incredible athleticism to keep the match balanced. Both WWE RAW Superstars looked equally strong throughout the match.

McIntyre started to deliver more and more brutal blows as the match progressed. He dominated Kingston on several occasions, and his demeanor gave us a brief insight into his obsession with reclaiming the WWE Championship. If anything, his performance on WWE RAW tonight justified his continued presence in the world title picture.

The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby gets involved and gets TROUBLE IN PARADISE and a CLAYMORE for his troubles!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/U9xN1PHRyg — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

Unfortunately, the match ended in a double disqualification after MVP and Bobby Lashley attacked McIntyre and Kingston. The match has been rescheduled for next week, and this time, the WWE Champion can’t interfere in the match unless he wants a 90-day suspension.

There’s a decent chance that this could lead to a triple-threat match for Lashley’s title at Hell In A Cell. It will be interesting to see what will transpire on WWE RAW next week during the match that will give us the No. 1 contender.

