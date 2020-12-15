WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Top Superstar set on fire, big spoiler for title match at TLC (Dec 14th, 2020) 

The final episode of WWE RAW before TLC 2020 delivered an interesting episode. We saw top Superstars exchange final blows ahead of their respective matches scheduled for the upcoming pay-per-view. There were also quite a few memorable spots from the show that saw a huge shift in momentum in several ongoing storylines.

Tonight, we saw Lana pick the biggest victory of her career as she defeated Nia Jax on WWE RAW. But that didn’t end well for her as she was attacked brutally by Jax and Shayna Baszler. As a result, Asuka will now look for another tag team partner ahead of TLC as she is scheduled to face Jax and Baszler on Sunday.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW and those who didn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

This entire segment accounted for a great spectacle

On this week’s WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt went on a ‘Field Trip’, and it turned out to be extremely interesting. He first apologized to Randy Orton for The Fiend’s interference in their last match and was quite comfortable making jokes about The Viper. At this point, Randy Orton interfered and asked Bray Wyatt to come find him backstage.

Bray Wyatt started hunting for Randy Orton and met several Superstars backstage including Riddle. In the end, he saw an empty chair in a dark room and thought this might be the place where he will finally find Randy Orton. As it turns out, this was a trap set up by the latter on WWE RAW as Orton successfully lured Bray Wyatt inside the room.

"What's the best way to measure a viper?"



"Inches......because they don't have any feet!" - @WWEBrayWyatt



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2LzXy5RT7x — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 15, 2020

He then appeared from behind and started attacking Bray Wyatt. Finally, Orton put the latter into a wooden box and then set it on fire. He stood in front of the burning box, and the entire sequence accounted for a compelling segment on WWE RAW. But Orton had his world turn upside down as Bray Wyatt came out of the box as The Fiend.

The latter went on to attack a shocked Orton and laid a fantastic groundwork for their upcoming match at TLC. This storyline on WWE RAW has made The Fiend’s gimmick interesting once again – something that is needed for a long time. Not to forget, Randy Orton deserves equal credit for making this storyline more and more interesting with each passing week. The fans are now excited to see what’s in store for this rivalry.