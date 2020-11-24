WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 4 who impressed - Superstar stunned by psychological tricks, huge impact of The Fiend's interference (November 23, 2020)

WWE RAW after Survivor Series 2020 fetched mixed response from the crowd. While some of the matches were surprisingly good, others disappointed the onlookers despite their promising nature. The good thing was that Lana didn’t go through the table again, and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt had a special surprise for Randy Orton.

After a series of matches, Riddle, Keith Lee, and AJ Styles qualified for a triple-threat match that will determine the next challenger for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship. The main event of the show also confirmed that we are heading towards a feud between Randy Orton and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. We also saw a great match between two extremely underrated Superstars.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who flopped on WWE RAW and those who impressed. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#4 and #3 Impressed on WWE RAW: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

This feud looks so promising

The first match of this week’s show saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods put their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business. The four Superstars absolutely tore the house down with an epic, fast-paced match that had a good story-telling, impressive in-ring awareness, and a controversial restart.

Earlier in the match, the match official was distracted by Shelton Benjamin, and Alexander attacked Kingston illegally. This ultimately led to a double count-out as Benjamin continued to assault Kingston on the ringside. After the bell rang, The New Day started walking away while MVP insisted that the title should be restarted on the WWE RAW.

Kingston and Woods came back inside the ring and locked horns with the challengers in a highly-engaging match. All four Superstars took a lot of punishment, but The New Day get the edge since they managed to retain their championships. In addition to that, Kingston and Woods went above and beyond to put Benjamin and Alexander over during this match.

Given the intensity of their match against The Street Profits at Survivor Series, it was wonderfully surprising to see the level of effort that The New Day put in their match today. Kingston and Woods were great, and they were well complimented by Benjamin and Alexander. We hope that the company will invest more in this rivalry over the next few weeks on WWE RAW.