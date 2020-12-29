WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed - Big moment for Drew McIntyre’s next challenger, Former WWE Champion pinned (Dec 28th, 2020)

The final episode of WWE RAW in 2020 delivered an exciting episode that ended with a huge cliff-hanger. We now have a big title match scheduled for next week, a promising rivalry in the making, a huge heel turn in the works, and most importantly, no news about Randy Orton possibly setting Alexa Bliss on fire.

In this article, we will take a look at three Superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW this week and two who didn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Keith Lee

Keith Lee earned an important title opportunity tonight

In the opening segment of this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre decided to address everything that unfolded on the Red brand last week. After the main event, Sheamus had hit Keith Lee with a Brogue Kick to kickstart their feud. It would be safe to say that McIntyre had a mixed reaction to Sheamus’ actions last week.

This week, McIntyre kickstarted the show by talking about Sheamus’ decision to attack Lee. He then proposed a match between both Superstars that would determine McIntyre's next challenger on WWE RAW. Following that, Sheamus immediately hit Keith Lee with a Brogue Kick to get an instant advantage over his opponent.

Both Lee and Sheamus then locked horns in an interesting match. The two Superstars engaged in a battle that showed how much they wanted an opportunity to challenge for the world title on WWE RAW. It was a good match with both Sheamus and Lee trying things outside of their comfort zone throughout this in-ring encounter.

There were a few memorable spots from this opening match on WWE RAW, including the ones that saw Sheamus going on the top rope and Lee taking big bumps against the table. Both Superstars played to their respective strengths. In the end, it was Lee who prevailed and won a chance to challenge McIntyre for the WWE title.

This was a massive win for Lee on WWE RAW, especially if you consider the recent backstage reports about the former NXT Superstar being sent back to the Performance Centre for certain improvements. If anything, this match allowed the fans to believe that Lee can pose a credible threat to McIntyre’s title run shortly. The two are now scheduled to lock horns for the WWE Championship next week.