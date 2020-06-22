WWE RAW (22nd June 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Will we have new champions crowned on tonight's RAW?

Tonight's RAW promises to be an action-packed episode.

Will Charlotte continue her dominant run over Asuka?

This week's episode of RAW is set to be special as we will have four championships being defended on Monday. The show that has been rightfully named 'Championship Monday' will see Asuka defend the RAW Women's title against arch-nemesis, Charlotte Flair.

The IIconics will look to repeat history and dethrone WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks. The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders have decided to fight it out inside the ring to end their argument as to who is the better team, with the RAW Tag Team Championships also on the line.

R-Truth will also have his hands full tonight as he will have to battle Akira Tozawa and ensure that the Ninjas do not cost him his 24/7 Championship.

We start with Asuka's title defense against Charlotte. These two have been the fiercest of rivals and have engaged in some high-class matches over the years. However, The Queen does have an edge over The Empress Of Tomorrow in recent times and even had a pinfall victory over her just before Backlash.

With the title on the line, expect a classic once again between these two. Who will end the night as the RAW Women's Champion?

Rey Mysterio will also return tonight on RAW and we can almost assume that Seth Rollins will have a big say in the proceedings. The Monday Night Messiah and his disciples were left embarrassed by Dominick last week on RAW as he executed a perfect hit and run.

It will be interesting to see what Rollins will have in store for the father and son duo this week on RAW.

Ric Flair will also grace us with his presence on RAW and crown his protege and Legend Killer, Randy Orton, as The Greatest Wrestler Ever. Last week, both men executed the perfect plan as The Viper added Christian to his latest list of casualties.

Will we someone step up to Orton and The Nature Boy this week on RAW?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, June 22nd, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 23rd June.

