WWE RAW (28th December 2020): 5 Talking Points - No. 1 contender for WWE Championship determined, Alexa Bliss set on fire?

The first episode of WWE RAW after the tragic and untimely demise of Brodie Lee did not have the kind of tributes fans were expecting to witness. The Superstars, however, chipped in with their little tributes across the show, and it was heartwarming.

However, the show had some interesting developments like a new contender for the WWE Championship was determined, The Miz getting back his MITB briefcase, and Alexa Bliss almost set on fire. Several storyline possibilities have opened up, and RAW now stands the chance of actually bringing about a shake-up that was spoken about a couple of weeks ago all over the internet.

So without any further delays, let's dive and discuss some of the major talking points from this week's episode of RAW that has already gotten the fans talking. Do share your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Randy Orton possibly sets Alexa Bliss on fire to end RAW

First things first, Alexa Bliss is a tremendous actress, and she would be smart enough to pursue a serious acting career when she hangs up her boots. The material here on RAW wasn't anything great except for that shock ending, but Bliss was simply fantastic in her role, and she deserves all the props to elevate the segment with her performance.

Earlier in the show, Alexa Bliss had challenged Randy Orton to a match in the ring, to which the latter accepted. Later in the main event, both The Viper and former five-time Women's champion made their way into the ring.

Bliss got a gift for Orton, which to the surprise of none, was a gasoline can. While Orton was unsure about what to do, Bliss surrounded herself with the gasoline, eventually pouring it on herself. After taunting him for not being as sadistic as he calls himself to be, the lights dimmed, and The Viper smiled while holding a match in his hand.

Honestly saying, this was weird and may have worked with better planning. The only redeeming factor was Bliss, as mentioned earlier. Maybe she and The Fiend would return on RAW as changed people, seeking vengeance, or maybe it was a plan all along to destabilize Orton. The possibilities are genuinely endless, but not many are exciting.