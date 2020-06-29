WWE RAW (29th June 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Tonight's RAW will be headlined by two mega contract signings for the upcoming Extreme Rules: The Horror Show PPV. Apart from this, it will also be interesting to see what Seth Rollins will do after being forced to retreat last week on RAW.

Drew McIntyre has been on a roll ever since becoming WWE Champion. Now, he faces another obstacle in the form of a familiar face. Dolph Ziggler made his return to RAW last week and quickly made his intentions clear to the WWE Champion. The Showoff believes he is behind the success achieved by McIntyre and wants a part of it. What will happen when these two meet to sign the deal?

Asuka has found herself a new challenger for her RAW Women's Championship. Sasha Banks laid out the challenge for The Empress of Tomorrow last week on RAW and when it was all said and done, The Legit Boss and her best friend, Bayley, had the last laugh as well.

On tonight's episode of RAW, all three women will probably be in the same ring. Banks will be looking to keep herself away from getting physical as she has a date with Io Shirai on Wednesday at The Great American Bash.

Will these two competitors come to blows on RAW tonight?

Seth Rollins did not expect to retreat last week on the Red brand but he and his Disciples were forced to run away as Rey Mysterion and Dominik found some backup in the form of Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo.

What plans does the Monday Night Messiah have in mind for Mysterio and his allies tonight on RAW?

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, June 29th, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 30th June.

