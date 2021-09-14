WWE RAW: 3 botches you probably missed – 13th September 2021

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw the official announcement of the WWE Draft and Big E's Money in the Bank cash-in.

There is now a new WWE Champion and while the New Day member will be dominating the news coming out of RAW, there are several moments that the WWE roster will want to forget.

Last night's episode of RAW contained several botches from the most unlikely candidates.

#3. Sonya Deville forgets how to spell Nikki A.S.H's name

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley have been feuding with The Women's Tag Team Champions for several weeks now, but this week on RAW their feud led to a backstage brawl.

WWE official Sonya Deville stepped in to break this up before announcing a match between Nikki and Tamina for later in the night. Whilst making the announcement, Deville tried to state Nikki's name but called her Nikki A.H.S instead. Corey Graves then went on to correct Deville following the announcement.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte have a botchy encounter

Alexa Bliss is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship in less than two weeks at Extreme Rules, and this week the two women finally became physical.

Charlotte threw the doll that Bliss brought out for her called Charly in her face before Bliss reacted by attacking The Queen. This led to the former Champion being pushed against the ropes and the two women brawling in the ring.

As Charlotte pushed Bliss against the ropes, for a split second the star forgot that she needed to remain against the ropes for the next move and had to move back. Bliss also struggles to adjust herself on Charlotte's back ahead of the sunset flip bomb.

#1. There are several botches in Nikki A.S.H's match against Tamina on WWE RAW

honestly feel like she kicked out before 3 😶 pic.twitter.com/SOMtTkjLQr — angel garza’s speedo 🩲 (@perreoporgarza) September 14, 2021

Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina met one-on-one last night on RAW after Sonya Deville announced the match following a backstage brawl. The end of the match saw A.S.H. deliver a second rope Tornado DDT before pinning Tamina.

Tamina was kicked out at two, but the referee counted three. The ring announcer then stated that Tamina was the winner and it was her music that played.

It's obvious that Tamina kicked out too late and was supposed to go on to win the match, but, instead, the referee did his job and continued to count since her shoulders were still down despite her legs kicking out at two and a half.

