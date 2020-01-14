WWE RAW: 3 botches you missed this week (13th January 2020)

There were some interesting botches last night on RAW

It was the penultimate episode of RAW ahead of The Royal Rumble this week and whilst the show saw a number of stars announce their participation in the biggest match of the year, there were a number of downsides to the show as a whole.

Buddy Murphy joined the dark side as he helped AOP and Seth Rollins make history when they defeated The Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in the first-ever Fist Fight on RAW. Whilst Becky Lynch and Asuka signed their RAW Women's Championship contract and Drew McIntyre defeated both AJ Styles and Randy Orton to complete his interesting face turn.

It was definitely a stacked episode, but even though the action came in thick and fast, there were several unfortunate botches throughout.

#3 Drew McIntyre almost falls over

Drew McIntyre has gone through quite the change over the past few weeks, to the point where the former Champion is now a full-fledged face and one of the stars that many fans believe could pick up the win next weekend at The Royal Rumble.

This week on RAW, McIntyre interrupted Randy Orton and AJ Styles as they looked to continue their feud and set up a triple threat match. It was a match where McIntyre came out on top, which showed just how strong a push WWE is giving the Scottish star.

Mid-way through the match, McIntyre delivered the Futureshock DDT to AJ Styles before looking to kip up but he didn't stick the landing and then almost fell over Randy Orton as he leaned back to the ropes for support.

#2 Charlotte misses the kick of Sarah Logan

Last week on RAW, Sarah Logan and Charlotte Flair opened a feud with Logan targetted her robe, something that she took from her father. Their issues continued this week with Charlotte forcing Logan to tap to the Figure 8 after a brawl style match but it was the opening stages of the match that many members of the WWE Universe felt the need to comment on.

Charlotte ran in with a big boot to kick off the match and Logan bumped the move, but slow-motion replays show that the kick was nowhere near Logan's face. This isn't the first time that Flair has missed this move since many stars have bumped the kick without it making any kind of contract.

#1 Referee ruins the end of Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy collided once again on RAW last night and it was easily the match of the night, the only downside came when it appeared that the referee botched the finish. Black delivered Black Mass to Murphy but the referee stopped the count when he assumed that the former Cruiserweight Champion's shoulders were up when they weren't.

Black was then forced to deliver another Black Mass to get the pin and now Buddy Murphy will be seen as the only superstars to ever kick out of the Black Mass when delivered by Aleister Black.