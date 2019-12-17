WWE RAW: 3 Botches you missed this week (December 16th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 19:58 IST SHARE

There were some shocking botches last night on RAW

The fallout from TLC was the main talking point on this week's episode of RAW, but given the fact that WWE was actually recording two episodes of RAW in Minneapolis, Minnesota to cover for next week's festivities, many fans felt that this week was somewhat lackluster.

With that stated, WWE was able to push Seth Rollins as a bigger heel and plant seeds for his quest to become United States Champion. WWE was also able to build upon the storyline between Andrade and current United States Champion Rey Mysterio as well.

Deonna Purrazzo debuted on RAW and lost her match to Asuka while Randy Orton was able to send a clear message to AJ Styles before this week's show ended in another huge brawl. The future is looking bright for WWE, but once again despite how well RAW was presented, the company couldn't cover the obvious botches throughout the night.

#3. The Viking Raiders vs The OC

Karl Anderson got the worst of The OC's match with The Viking Raiders

After their initial confrontation at TLC, The OC and The Viking Raiders faced off again on RAW with both teams hoping to pick up the win after they fought to a double countout on Sunday night.

The match was one that included a number of botches that further proved that The Viking Raiders and The OC don't work well together. This started when Karl Anderson dropped Erik on his head in the opening stages of the match before Anderson then tripped over as he looked to run over to the tops.

Later in the match, there was also an issue with the tag because Ivar should have tagged off Erik's back but was too far away from the ropes, so he walked away and then headed back over. The fact that The OC picked up their second win over The Viking Raiders means that this is only the beginning of this feud as well.

