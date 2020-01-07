WWE RAW: 3 Botches you missed this week (January 7th, 2020)

Security tackled one of the stars of the show on RAW!

Monday Night RAW kicked off the show with a bang this week when the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar made his first appearance since Survivor Series and his advocate Paul Heyman made the shock announcement that Lesnar wouldn't be defending his Championship at The Royal Rumble, instead, he would be inside The Royal Rumble match.

Not only does Lesnar want to compete against 29 other stars on January 26th, but he wants to go through all of them to win the match since he opted to start out at number one but it is worth noting that the Championship will not be on the line.

There are a handful of men now announced for the Rumble including Ricochet, Roman Reigns, and Elias but even though it was a stacked episode of RAW that is now on the road to the biggest show of the year, there were still some glaring errors.

3. Audio botch

The audio ruined Rey Mysterio's promo

There have been several technical errors over on AEW over the past few weeks, so it's only fair that WWE is pulled up on theirs whenever they have any kind of technical botch too. Interestingly last night it was another backstage interview that became an issue when Vic Joseph fed to Sarah Schrieber and Rey Mysterio was waiting in the wings.

Mysterio started to cut a promo but most of what he said couldn't be heard until the production crew caught up with what was on TV and the mic on Mysterio was lifted. Schrieber then came into the frame and continued the interview, but the fact that fans had missed most of what the former United States Champion had to say meant that the entire promo had lost its spark from the beginning.

