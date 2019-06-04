WWE RAW: 3 Hidden messages in The Undertaker's warning to Goldberg revealed

The Undertaker had some choice words for Goldberg on RAW

This was a packed episode of WWE RAW, filled with good and bad galore. Brock Lesnar refused to cash in his contract even when Seth Rollins was down and out in a baffling move while Ricochet and Cesaro put on yet another classic.

But the moment everyone was excited about happened at the very end of the third hour, when the greatest WWE Superstar of all time- The Undertaker, would show up again. He had some strong words for his opponent at WWE Super ShowDown- Goldberg.

I know you watched the show or saw the clip on YouTube, so you know what The Undertaker said. My job here is to indicate the hidden meaning behind the words, the symbolism behind The Undertaker's promo.

#3 Their first-time clash is a game-changing affair

The Undertaker uses hyperbole his promos, but what he's trying to signify through his dark ramblings is just how historic this first-time match really is. Only those of us that grew up watching WWE vs. WCW across the world can understand the magnitude.

At the height of Goldberg's popularity, many wanted to see him take on The Undertaker. However, the match never happened until WWE Super ShowDown. This is how The Undertaker described their historic meeting:

Do you wonder what happens when you come face to face with Death for the very first time? Does the sky grow dark? Does the ground begin to rip open at your feet? Or do you choke at the stench of the souls that are already gone?

I was watching an episode of Fear of the Walking Dead, where it is conveyed that the scariest men do not necessarily say that they are scary. Such was the case with this masterfully written promo.

