WWE RAW: 3 Possible endings for the fatal-5 way #1 contender's match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 15 Jun 2019, 18:02 IST

Who will challenge US Champion Samoa Joe at WWE Stomping Grounds?

Last week, WWE booked the mid-card superstars of Monday Night RAW in a six-man tag team match. RAW's faces - The Miz, Ricochet and Braun Strowman joined forces to defeat the heel trio of Cesaro, Bobby Lashley and Samoa Joe. With the US Champion Samoa Joe having no title opponents at the moment, WWE has now decided to put all the 5 mid-carders in a fatal-5 way match to determine the new U.S. title challenger.

Looking at the names involved in this multi-man match, one thing is beyond doubt - we will witness a cracker of a bout on this week's Raw.

In this article, we will have a look at the 3 possible ways this match can end:

#3. The Monster Among Men seizes the opportunity

It is no secret that Braun Strowman was once the most over superstar of the company, but the WWE Creative team killed his momentum by booking him to job to Brock Lesnar. He has been a part of the mid-card for a long time and yet, receives huge pops from the WWE Universe.

With WWE Stomping Grounds taking place next Sunday, WWE can allow the Monster to win this fatal-5 way match and challenge Samoa Joe for the US title. WWE teased this feud on the SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35 but they then decided to continue the Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe rivalry.

Now that Mysterio is sidelined due to injury, WWE can book a solid feud between Strowman and the Samoan Submission Machine which can extend until WWE Extreme Rules comes around. The WWE Universe has been waiting to witness a title clash between the two massive superstars and their wait can end if Vince McMahon decides to crown the Greatest Royal Rumble winner as the new #1 contender this Sunday.

