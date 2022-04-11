WWE RAW - 3 possible surprises - Former IMPACT star becomes Bobby Lashley's manager, Becky Lynch's next opponent turns face 

WWE RAW is guaranteed to be explosive this week. How could it not be, especially after the big talking points from the week prior - be it Cody letting his intentions be known about winning the gold or MVP showing his true colors to turn on Bobby Lashley?

Hey, if you watched the latest episode of SmackDown, you know that The Usos have been sent on a mission to WWE RAW as well. They have to dethrone RK-Bro and yes, they have to unify the tag team championships. So, with so much happening, there are bound to be a few surprises this week.

We have listed three potential twists and turns that could unfold on this week's WWE RAW episode. If you think we've missed out on a few, let us know in the comments.

Hey, feel free to tear apart the surprises if you think they're a little outrageous.

#3 LA Knight becomes Bobby Lashley's manager

LA Knight is one of the most gifted professional wrestlers on the face of the planet, be it in the ring or on the microphone. He was also a part of IMPACT Wrestling where Bobby Lashley ruled the roost as the 'dominator'.

Knight is one of those stars who has been ready for the bright lights of WWE RAW for a long time. There were also rumors about him being due for a main-roster call-up very soon.

There is nobody better suited to don the mantle of being Bobby Lashley's manager than the NXT star at the moment. It would be a genuine surprise if he shows up in a player/coach role this Monday night.

#2 Bayley shows up on WWE RAW as a babyface to confront Becky Lynch

Andrew @bigtimeEST Becky Lynch and Bayley’s only singles match on the main roster, and it lasted only 5 minutes. Becky Lynch and Bayley’s only singles match on the main roster, and it lasted only 5 minutes. https://t.co/yaYPfto2z9

Becky Lynch is no longer the WWE RAW Women's Champion but she is still the top star in the company, male or female. As Bianca Belair takes the title to brand new heights, Becky Lynch could be involved in a non-title feud with a returning star - Bayley.

Because absence makes the heart grow fonder, one has to assume that Bayley will come back as a babyface to take the fight to the former Champion. The crowd may be firmly on her side, especially if Lynch antagonizes the WWE universe and they unite to drown her in boos.

#1 Logan Paul crashes the party with his brother Jake Paul

The big match on RAW that the audience is looking forward to is Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz. Two men who know each other very well, two men with incredible chemistry, two men determined to steal the show even though they may not be the biggest names on the marquee.

Do not be surprised if the Paul brothers decide to show up on RAW and take the fight not only to The Miz but also Rhodes. They have a score to settle from WrestleMania, and as Logan Paul proved, he's a natural for the business. There's no reason why Jake Paul may not follow suit as well.

