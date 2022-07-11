WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Brock Lesnar gets blindsided by an unexpected name, Upset of the year in championship match?

WWE RAW is guaranteed to be a loaded edition this week. All roads lead to SummerSlam, meaning the stakes have never been higher. Moreover, the interest in the product hasn't necessarily been the highest. This is why one of the following surprises could transpire during the show.

There is no guarantee that one or more of these WWE RAW surprises will happen. At the same time, if they do, the show could become a lot more exciting.

Some of these decisions may not necessarily be popular. However, at the same time, viewers are only drawn in by events that keep them on the edge of their seats.

Do let us know if you believe these twists will rock the show or not. Share your unfiltered thoughts in the comments section below.

#3. Veer Mahaan defeats Bobby Lashley to become the United States Champion

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan 🏾



The world is a bit crazy. Find your happiness. It's in there. Trust me. Live your best lifeThe world is a bit crazy. Find your happiness. It's in there. Trust me. Live your best life 🙏🏾The world is a bit crazy. Find your happiness. It's in there. Trust me. https://t.co/dSkbZjXSwz

We could always have a rinse-and-repeat Bobby Lashley vs. Theory match at SummerSlam. But throwing another character into the mix could make things much more exciting. This could happen in the form of WWE RAW Superstar Veer Mahaan answering Bobby Lashley's open challenge.

Mahaan does not need to win the match clean. Theory could be at ringside and hit the United States Champion on the head with his briefcase when the referee's attention is diverted. This will allow the Indian star to pick up the victory and set up a more exciting scenario from somewhere down the road, involving both Bobby Lashley and Theory.

Mahaan had a lot of steam back when he was feuding with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, which seems to have fizzled out at present. This win may allow him to get his heat back.

#2. Zelina Vega returns to WWE RAW and confronts Bianca Belair for a SummerSlam match

Gon Knight @gdiezaros ️ 🏻 We miss youuu @ZelinaVegaWWE Patiently waiting for the Queen's arrival to claim what belongs to her🏻 We miss youuu @ZelinaVegaWWE Patiently waiting for the Queen's arrival to claim what belongs to her 👑✨️🔥🙌🏻 We miss youuu 😭😭😭 https://t.co/vM1YcPGPks

Zelina Vega is the queen of the WWE RAW Women's Division. Bianca Belair is the champion of the said division. There can only be one alpha female on the roster, which is why things may come to blows.

Could Vega return this week and call out the face of the company for a big match at SummerSlam?

Bianca Belair elevated Carmella by working with her, and she could certainly do so with Vega as well. While the outcome may certainly be obvious, the feud may be very entertaining indeed. It remains to be seen if WWE will take a chance with the Queen's Crown Tournament winner.

#1. Theory destroys Brock Lesnar with his briefcase

Theory @_Theory1 #thatsalldaytheory #ATownDown Don’t take me serious…I’m just gonna run up in that thang and become The Youngest Don’t take me serious…I’m just gonna run up in that thang and become The Youngest 🚀 #thatsalldaytheory #ATownDown https://t.co/XUFDacD0Fn

Arguably, nobody arguably thinks that Theory is at the same level as Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. The former United States Champion has a massive chip on his shoulder to remind us just how good he really is.

Could he take Lesnar out with his briefcase to remind him of the imminent threat? When the two behemoths, The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief, battle at SummerSlam, he will be lurking in the shadows for the right opportunity to cash in.

Stay tuned for our live and in-depth WWE RAW coverage, readers.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far