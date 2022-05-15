WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - SmackDown superstar turns heel & destroys Alexa Bliss; Faction reformed with new member

This episode of WWE RAW could be a can't-miss episode. If booked right, all of the pieces for the upcoming Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event would fit perfectly. A surprise or two could go a long way towards that goal. So, let's look at what may happen on this week's show.

Mind you, none of these WWE RAW surprises are set in stone. We've heard no inside gossip, nor are we claiming that one or more of these twists will happen. These are our recommendations, things we believe must happen for people to talk about the show with their friends and loved ones.

Our older readers will remember when RAW was a show like that. When Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock reigned supreme, people of all ages would speculate about what could happen next.

It's a different era and a different audience, but armchair fantasy bookers like your humble author can still let his imagination run wild, can't he? Here are some surprises that could lead to multiple talking points from the show.

#3 Edge adds Veer Mahaan as a member of his stable on RAW

The writing staff at Sportskeeda does benefit from the expertise of former WWE head writer Vince Russo, who shares his wisdom with the team regularly. In an episode of Writing with Russo, a weekly property on our YouTube channel, he recommended that Veer Mahaan should join Edge's new faction.

"They’re gonna need a hired assassin. They don’t do the dirty work. They’re prim, proper. Edge speaks well, Damian Priest speaks well. They need a hired assassin. Bro, why not the one we always talk about… Veer Mahaan!" said Vince Russo. [3:20-3:41]

Mahaan won't go anywhere if he faces enhancement talent every week. He needs to step up to the next level, and Edge's faction could be exactly what the doctor ordered for him.

#2 Lacey Evans destroys Alexa Bliss

It was recently reported that Lacey Evans has moved to the WWE RAW brand. It was additionally stated in the same report that she would be a heel going forward. What's the best way for her to make an instant impression? Why...she could show up and destroy Alexa Bliss.

Bliss just returned to take Sonya Deville out. Deville could bring in Evans as her new blonde best friend in the absence of Mandy Rose. It would also explain Evans' heel turn. And this could lead to an impressive secondary storyline in the women's division.

#1 Cedric Alexander and MVP team up on WWE RAW again

Omos and Bobby Lashley will battle inside a steel cage this Monday. Could Cedric Alexander, who has been trying to get in MVP's good graces, help the Nigerian Giant win the big match?

Neither powerhouse performer can afford to lose, but for Lashley to pick up the L in this manner would make sense. And a brand new version of The Hurt Business could be formed with Cedric Alexander.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry