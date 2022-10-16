WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Major heel turn, Surprising partner for Seth Rollins disclosed?

WWE RAW should be THE SHOW to watch this week. Even without naming the potential surprises that could transpire, here are the advertised segments. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will clash in singles action for the United States Championship, and The Good Brothers will face The Alpha Academy.

Oh, and that's not all that WWE RAW has in store for fans. It turns out that The Miz and Dexter Lumis will finally clash on the show. So much could potentially happen this week. Here are some surprises that could change the course for good.

#3. Brock Lesnar embraces the heel in him and aligns with Seth Rollins

Brian Gewirtz @bfg728 Okay I admit this is a much cooler perspective than watching on a tiny monitor in the writers room while eating a crustable. #WWERaw Okay I admit this is a much cooler perspective than watching on a tiny monitor in the writers room while eating a crustable. #WWERaw https://t.co/se76WEr1PH

Brock Lesnar inadvertently cost Bobby Lashley his United States Championship on last week's show. Or did he? One thing we know about Lesnar is that he loves a 'payday'. Could Seth Rollins be an unlikely benefactor lining up The Beast's pockets with green? This could lead to two exciting scenarios for the individuals involved.

Imagine The Beast Incarnate and The Visionary allying based on a financial relationship, which leads to a Bobby Lashley and Daniel Cormier alliance. The crossover appeal for such a match would be immense.

A heel turn from Lesnar on WWE RAW could be the first major step in that direction. The simplest way to make this happen is to have Lesnar help Rollins retain his Championship against Riddle.

#2. Bray Wyatt appears on the screen during a big Alexa Bliss match

Alexa Bliss may have let go of her fiendish ways, but she still carried Lilly the doll around for months after her alliance with The Fiend concluded. Maybe there is still a tinge of darkness in her that Bray Wyatt could tap when the time is right. So, let's assume there's a match on WWE RAW where Bliss suddenly glances upon the big screen, and lo and behold, it's her old friend.

Will she be bewitched again and march on over to the dark side? Or will she not want to align with Bray Wyatt anymore? This is a question that needs to be addressed on WWE RAW.

While not everyone was a fan of Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's run, everything she has done since has felt rather underwhelming. If anything, the proposed alliance may be a step up.

#1. A major star returns to WWE RAW and says he was behind the whole Dexter Lumis plot

Earth Dandy @maxy_money Where is Ciampa? Man just left Miz in the wind lol. Where is Ciampa? Man just left Miz in the wind lol.

Even though The Miz has been at the mercy of Dexter Lumis in recent weeks, somehow Ciampa hasn't been around to back him up. Could he be revealed as the architect of the whole thing? A plot to take down the A-lister? Because he was in The Miz's shadow from the time he first showed up on WWE RAW?

So much could potentially transpire in this week's edition. Be sure to list your thoughts on all of the twists and turns we've mentioned in this article. Agree? Disagree? Don't give a damn? Let us know.

Poll : 0 votes