WWE RAW – 3 Possible surprises – Female superstar destroys AJ Styles, Major heel turn

This week, WWE RAW should be a show to watch out. The rules that bound superstars to their respective brands have been relaxed, and as a result, we see dream matches unfold weekly. Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso on SmackDown was one such example. Can we see yet another such match on the red brand?

Here are five surprises we could potentially see this week on WWE RAW. Feel free to weigh in on the ones we've listed, and yes, do mention a few surprises of your own. The comments section is your space, where you and a few like-minded fans can share your unfiltered thoughts about pro wrestling.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the following list.

#3. Rhea Ripley destroys AJ Styles and joins Edge's faction

Enough hints are being dropped on WWE RAW about Rhea Ripley turning heel and joining Edge's faction. Ripley is a bonafide star, and as great as Liv Morgan is, being in a tag team with her may hold The Nightmare back from her full potential.

Let's assume AJ Styles comes prepared so he can fend off both Edge and Damian Priest on this week's show. And then, out of the blue, he's attacked and pulverized by Rhea Ripley, who's subsequently built as the kind of superstar that can go toe-to-toe with men on the roster. We saw how Drew Gulak and Charlotte Flair worked their little segment on SmackDown, so there's no reason why this cannot happen on WWE RAW.

Hey, a heel turn isn't the worst idea in the world. Bianca Belair will need top heels to defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against.

#2 Becky Lynch hires Aliyah as her assistant

Aliyah has been a part of the SmackDown roster for a long time but is yet to find a storyline that'll launch her into superstardom. It could happen if she were to move to RAW and align with Becky Lynch as her new intern.

We know how these storylines go, with the evil heel tormenting her poor intern until she cannot take it anymore and snaps. But until that happens, a partnership with Becky Lynch could be just what the doctor ordered for young Aliyah.

#1. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns have a WWE RAW match

At the end of the day, people will tune into WWE RAW if there's a marquee match. It doesn't get any bigger than Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns, which is something WWE could book this week.

There's enough reason for The Tribal Chief to show up on RAW, demand retribution, and seek revenge for RK-Bro appearing on SmackDown to embarrass The Usos. The match doesn't need a title on the line or even a clean finish...it just needs to be announced, and the masses will tune in!

Edited by Abhinav Singh