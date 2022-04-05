Major hint dropped about former Women's Champion turning heel, joining Edge's stable on RAW

WWE has dropped a hint about a top female star possibly joining Edge's stable in the near future.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. He defeated The Phenomenal One due to a distraction caused by Damian Priest. On tonight's RAW, Priest said he made the right decision by pledging his loyalty to The Rated-R Superstar. The segment ended with both men viciously attacking AJ Styles.

Throughout tonight's show, WWE dropped hints about a possible heel turn for Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare and Liv Morgan lost a tag team match to Sasha Banks and Naomi this week. Following the loss, Ripley walked out on Morgan. The duo seemingly patched things up later when Ripley said she managed to get a rematch against Banks and Naomi on next week's RAW.

Fans who watched the show may have noticed that the RAW Superstar looked conflicted backstage, hinting that a heel turn is on the cards for her. Fans also noticed that she was standing right in front of purple lighting. For those unaware, the lighting is currently being used by Edge and Priest.

You can check out the results from RAW after WrestleMania 38 here.

Rhea Ripley would be a huge addition to Edge's new stable

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant female stars in all of WWE. The Nightmare has the right look and in-ring skills to make it big in the long run. Ripley is currently 25-years-old and has already done quite well for herself on WWE TV.

She has faced the likes of Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WrestleMania. Rhea won the RAW Women's Championship from Asuka at last year's WrestleMania. In addition, Ripley has won the NXT UK Women's title and NXT Women's Championship as well.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan began teaming up on WWE TV earlier this year. At WrestleMania Night Two, the duo competed in a Women's Tag Team title Fatal Four-Way match. The match consisted of Ripley-Morgan, Sasha Banks & Naomi, Shayna Baszler & Natalya, and Carmella & Queen Zelina. In the end, Banks and Naomi won the belts.

Fans can expect Rhea Ripley to gradually embrace her dark side in the coming days. Her rumored heel turn could come as soon as next week if she and Morgan suffer another loss on RAW.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Pratik Singh