WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - New tag team formed, Former Champion returns to join Edge's stable 

Unlike most weeks, WWE RAW has announced many segments fans can expect on the show.

We know that Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz is on the cards. It has also been announced that Bobby Lashley will issue an All Mighty Challenge. Becky Lynch will also be present as she speaks about her loss to Asuka.

But what generally makes the show is what fans don't see coming. The twists and turns that WWE RAW has blessed us with over so many years keep fans coming back for more. Nobody became a wrestling fan because they could see a surprise coming from a mile away. It was the edge-of-the-seat excitement that the brand was once associated with that kept them glued to their seats.

Here are three surprises that we could potentially see on this week's show.

Interact with fellow wrestling fans like yourself and discuss the possibilities for Monday night.

#3. The Miz names Seth Rollins as a special guest referee

If there is anyone who doesn't play by the rules at all, it is The Miz. We know that he goes one-on-one with Cody Rhodes on Monday. And obviously, he doesn't intend to play fair.

Could he make Seth Rollins the special guest referee for their contest and hand Rhodes his first loss since returning due to foul play? This blemish on his record will firmly get the crowd on the side of the prodigal son, urging him on to avenge the wrongdoing in Kill Bill style.

Nobody creates heat as The Miz does, and his contribution could make the upcoming clash between Rollins and Rhodes feel even bigger.

#2. Two blondes from WWE RAW form the ultimate team

ShowStoppaTV @showstoppatv If Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss were a team what would you name them? If Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss were a team what would you name them? https://t.co/uqN2BBpHtJ

Love them or hate them, Sasha Banks and Naomi were a popular tag team unit. WWE needs a babyface tag team to replace them in the upcoming tournament, a team that is over with the fans.

It makes a lot of sense to pair Liv Morgan with Alexa Bliss. They are both drop-dead gorgeous, over with fans, and at this point, with the exception of Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey, the most popular babyfaces among the women's division.

If they plow through the competition and win the whole thing, it may even create a sense of excitement that was once missing with the titles.

#1. Paige returns to WWE RAW and aligns with Edge

Fans have been hoping for Paige's WWE RAW return for a very long time now. Since the tag team tournament requires more women to fill the brackets, now is pretty much the right time.

Edge was told that he would never wrestle again, and look at him now. Could Paige defy the odds and show up to align with Rhea Ripley and join Judgment Day? Fans would go wild if that happened for sure.

